Google TV already begins to implement personalized profiles

After many months of waiting, Google TV profiles finally arrive. So now each member of the family can now have their own profile on the TV to organize their content space.

A dynamic that begins to be implemented as of today, but that will be extended gradually over the coming weeks. We tell you what it is about and how you can create your Google TV profile.

How to create a Google TV profile

The Google team announced that Google TV profiles will finally start rolling out to supported devices. This will allow each member of the family to have their own space to organize their content and views under their profile.

And of course, this dynamic also brings the advantage of receiving personalized recommendations from Google TV, since the suggestions will be based on our preferences and interests. On the other hand, each profile will have its own watchlist, so each content that is added will not appear for other members of the family.

And as a bonus that is integrated with this new Google TV dynamic is that the profile will be linked to the Google Assistant. To create a new profile on Google TV it only takes a few simple steps. You just have to find your profile picture, select our name and then click on “Add an account”.

You will see that it will ask you to sign in with your Google account and it will guide you to complete the configuration of the profile. One detail to keep in mind is that this new dynamic will begin to be implemented starting today, but it will be a gradual rollout, so it may take weeks for the update to arrive.

So you will have to be patient to be able to enjoy the new Google TV profiles. The Google team provides more details about setting up profiles in their Help Center.