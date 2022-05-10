Google Translate now allows you to save and sync history

The Google Translate app is receiving an update that had been announced long ago, but had been paused.

It is not a new function that facilitates the translation process but is related to a dynamic for the search history.

You can now back up your Google Translate history

If you use Google Translate from your mobile, you will know that the app allows you to save your searches locally on the device. A dynamic that is no longer available, since now the search histories will be saved in our Google account.

You can save your Google Translate history to find the meanings of the words or phrases you translate. Your saved translations are synced across all your devices. […] When you log in, your translations are automatically saved in the cloud

So the next time you open the app you may come across this new option to back up your search history. An option that you will find when you click on the profile image (within the app) and choose the “History” option.

You’ll see a message like “Sync your history?” And if you are interested in creating this backup, you will have to click on “Manage settings” which will take you directly to the “Activity controls” configuration of your Google account. And to enable this dynamic, you will have to activate “Activity on the Web and in Apps”.

Keep in mind that turning this option on will not only include your Translate search history, but other Google services and apps as well. So go through all the options offered by this section to activate only what interests you.

This dynamic gives you the advantage of having the history available on all devices. Of course, as long as you use the same Google account. And if you’re not interested in having a backup or recording your searches, you can keep this option disabled or use the Translate without using a Google account.