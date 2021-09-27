Google Translate: how to translate a sentence faster with this trick

Do you need something with which you can learn languages? Google has it. For example, we have Gmail email or cloud storage called Google Drive. But to them is added Google Translator or Translate, the app that allows us to know how to say something in a language that, in most cases, is totally different from ours.

To be able to translate something that we see on the street, such as posters, or we simply want to know how to say “I want to go to this or that address”, it is necessary to open the application and select or search for the language in which we want it. Google translate solve the problem for us.

But now a new tool has been discovered that will help you get out of trouble much faster and, best of all, without having to choose the language from among the many languages ​​in the app.

They are all about the widgets. Do you know how to create custom ones in Google Translate or Translator ? It is quite easy if you have an Android cell phone, since in iPhone it is necessary to have to enter both languages ​​to carry out the activity.

HOW TO CREATE GOOGLE TRANSLATE OR TRANSLATE WIDGETS ON YOUR CELLULAR

If you want to translate a text or a sentence faster in Google translate , the best thing is to create custom widgets with shortcuts so that, just by pressing them, you can write or dictate what you want to the app:

To create a Google Translate Widget you must first have the app updated.

When you have downloaded it to your cell phone, press the screen of your device for a second.

At the bottom will appear the function to create Widget.

Now search for Google Translate.

In this way you can create several Google Translate widgets. (Photo: The Spanish)