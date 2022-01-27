Google Translate completely renews its design with Material You

Google has been adapting all its applications for the new Android 12 design, colloquially known as Material You, for some time now. The Google Translate redesign has been on the way for some time, but now is the time seems to be activating for all userswhether or not they have a Google Pixel and without the need for the latest version of Android.

Over time, the Google Translate interface had become somewhat dated, reminiscent of Lollipop’s original Material Design. The redesign gives a totally new look to the translator and changes the menus, even adopting a new gesture for quick access to history.

The translator dresses up as Material You

The new design reaches all sections, including “Tap to translate” and settings

It is finally the turn of Google Translate to renew its interface with the new Material You design. In Android 12, this means that the colors of the interface are modified according to the wallpaper you have at that moment, but in previous versions of Android -although the colors will always be the same- also radically changes.

To get started, the hamburger menu disappears, which was still available in the translator despite having already disappeared from almost all Google apps. Instead, you need to tap on your profile picture to open the settings menu and manage downloaded languages. Saved transcripts are now very accessible by tapping the star icon, and history is just a gesture away: swipe down.

The renewal of the interface supposes larger texts, colored buttons and a permanent button to paste text from the clipboard and applies to all translator screens, from the main window to settings or the floating Tap to Translate window.

This renewal has been in testing for some time and it seems that it is now that they are so satisfied with the result in Google that it has begun to be activated for everyone. you shall update to the latest version to make sure it reaches you, though the last word is on the server-side tuning.