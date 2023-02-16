Google Translate adds context to translations and more changes for iPhone

artificial intelligence after the integration of technology Lens. The application adds changes thanks to the AI ​​with improvements in design and performance. Google Translate It is an application with a large user base in the world due to its practicality to understand languages ​​and now the platform will add new functions to improve using theafter the integration of technology

This will continue to expand the options available to the translator, who for some time now has integrated tools to understand images through photographs and not just translating with text.

What’s new in Google Translate

The first point in which the platform will look for improvements is the context, a key element when translating any language, because a word does not always mean the same thing and everything depends on the rest of the sentences that accompany it.

These changes will make a better translation “for single words, short phrases and phrases with multiple meanings” focused on a specific situation. The first languages ​​to receive them will be English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

for devices iOS a new design will arrive, which was already implemented in Android giving users a larger writing box and more accessible entry points for translating conversations, voice input, and Lens camera translation.

The idea of ​​these novelties is to make the use of the app easier, with one-touch movements.

Some new gestures are “hold the language button to choose a recently used language with a swipe, and swipe down on the home screen text area to bring up recent translations.”

Added to this are other elements such as a dictionary of meanings and 33 new languages, including Basque, Corsican, Hawaiian, Hmong, Kurdish, Latin, Luxembourgish, Sundanese, Yiddish and Zulu.

Translation with images

This feature was included a while ago and is now expanded. Through Google Lens users can translate images or texts using their cell phone’s camera.

The novelty in this section is that advanced machine learning will allow you to combine translated text with complex images, which will allow you to see the translation in a more natural way and with the option to modify the font for those who cannot read the default one.

For now this change will only apply to phones that have more than 6 GB of RAM. Besides, Google promises that during this 2023 it will add more features to its translator taking advantage of the advancement of artificial intelligence with the aim of “providing faster, more accurate and dynamic translations in the application and around the world”.

Artificial intelligence in Google searches

The first point they talked about was multi-search. This will allow users to make queries combining text and images. A function that has been available since 2021 in the United States, but now it reaches the whole world.

With this option, people will have the opportunity to enter the application of Googleuse Lenses to take a photo or select an image from your gallery and complement it with text to make the results more precise.

Along with this tool, there will be the possibility of searching for objects near our location. For example, take a photo of a plate of food or choose a photo from the gallery and the system will provide information about nearby restaurants to go and enjoy that meal.