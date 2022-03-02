Google took action over the use of Google Maps to coordinate Russian airstrikes

From Ukraine they accuse the alleged use of Google Maps for the coordination of the air attacks perpetrated in recent days.

Responding to complaints from Ukrainian users, Google decided to take some security measures in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.

Google Maps paused label editing during the war

Through social networks, various messages in Ukrainian began to circulate, reporting the existence of markers on Google Maps that coincide with the points in Ukraine that were attacked by Russia with missiles.

росіяни почали активнічати в гугл карта Важливі об’єкти pom_чають як «fermersьке поствор». Мабуть це мітки для ударів. ЯК ПОЗБУТИСЬ? Клик по метке -> «предложить исправление» -> «это место закрыто или находится не здесь» -> «этого места здесь нет» -> «сохранить» pic.twitter.com/5YNv21JMw5 — ŧhe midŵørld (@toorufuckme) March 1, 2022

In the marked points, quite a few labels are repeated that in Ukrainian indicate «ФЕРМЕРСЬКЕ ГОСПОДАРСТВО» and «СІЛЬСКЕ ГОСПОДАРСТВО», which in Spanish translate as «farm» and «agriculture», respectively

Responding to these reportsAs of yesterday, Google began removing tags added by users around the borders of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, to prevent their use in coordinating Russian military activity.

Additionally, other protections were applied in the Google maps service. “After consulting with multiple sources on the ground, including local authorities, we have temporarily disabled some features of Google Maps live in Ukraine, including the traffic layer and information on how busy places are, to help protect the safety of local communities and their citizens”points out the release shared by Google on their blog.

Along with these security measures for the Ukrainian population, the company reported that they are also providing information on refugee and migrant centers in neighboring countries.

Google reported through a spokesperson that, although most of those tags were published since February 24, others were more than a year old, according to what was reported by Google. buzzfeednews. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are removing user contributions such as photos, videos, reviews, and business information and all places submitted by Google Maps users in Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus since the invasion began, and are temporarily blocking them from being made.” new editions»said the Google spokesperson, complementing its previous public statement.

Another significant measure taken by Google is the blocking in Europe of the YouTube channels of RT and the Sputnik news agency. Globally, news content recommendations from Russian-funded sources were restricted and their monetization was suspended

The company affirmed that it will align itself with the restrictions and sanctions that are ordered. At the moment, the service that generates the most doubts about its future in Russia is Google Pay, subject to other banking restrictions. YouTube —with the limitations noted above—the display of maps —without editions— and the use of the search engine, will continue to operate for the time being.

An important precedent shared by Google in its statement is the pre-existence of reports of Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine. “Russian-backed hacking and influence operations are not new to us; we have been taking action against them for years. In the last 12 months alone, we’ve issued hundreds of government-backed attack warnings to people in Ukraine who use products like Gmail. We have been particularly vigilant during the invasion and our products will continue to automatically detect and block suspicious activity.”the company commented.

Google’s sanctions aren’t unique in the tech industry. Recently, Apple suspended several of its services as a measure of pressure on Russia.