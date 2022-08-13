Google: Three seriously injured after explosion in US data center, services down

Three people were seriously injured in a data in the US state of Iowa. A short time later, Google services were unavailable.

Apparently, an in a Google data center in the US state of Iowa, three people were hospitalized with serious injuries on Monday (local time). This is reported by the Omaha World-Herald. Accordingly, there are even reports of an explosion in the plant. Shortly thereafter, there were problems reaching Google services worldwide, as can be seen from problem reports on Downdetector.com.

Not only the USA was affected, but also Japan, Canada and Australia. It is not yet clear whether there was a connection between the two events. If the Iowa data center was affected in the incident, it may have taken some time to redirect traffic to other locations.

Three people seriously injured

What exactly triggered the “electrical incident” at the data center in the small town of Council Bluffs is not yet known, adds the Omaha World-Herald. According to the authorities, all three of the injured are conscious and responsive. An investigation is in progress. Google has commented to KETV Omaha and stated that the group is aware of the incident. The health and safety of all employees is a top priority and we are working closely with local partners and authorities to clarify the situation and help if necessary.

According to the Guardian, the subsequent problems with Google services included Gmail, Google Maps and image search. When trying to open the search engine, many users only got an error page. According to Downdetector, the problems should now have been resolved, but the service displays a comparatively large number of error messages for Google’s video subsidiary Youtube. Google has not yet commented on the disruptions.

