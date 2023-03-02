Google: this Contacts feature on Android will become essential to you

Version 4.2 of Contacts for Android brings a feature that probably won’t help your productivity. On the other hand, it will make you very popular with your relatives and all your acquaintances.

Android Apps" width="1200" height="750" data-lazy- src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/google-this-contacts-feature-on-android-will-become-essential-to.jpg">

Google continues to strengthen the synergy between its various services. This applies to its web applications as well as to their versions for Android 13. The Mountain View company thus adds a new feature in the “Highlights” tab in version 4.2 of Google Contacts on Android. This one is very simple, but will undeniably make you a better person.

A new section has appeared in the Highlights tab, itself located between “Favorites” and “Recents”. It’s called “For You”. The latter displays the birthdays of your contacts, provided they are registered, of course. In addition to displaying the profile photos and names of the people concerned, Google had the good idea to offer a countdown. When the latter reaches zero, your phone displays a shortcut allowing you to call or text your interlocutor. Suffice to say that you will have no excuse if you forget to contact your loved ones on D-Day.

With this feature of Contacts for Android you will never miss a birthday

This functionality is certainly very practical, but it is not strictly new. Android users can benefit from this type of memo through Google Assistant, for example, or even in Messages. This update to Contacts does not bring any major changes to the interface, but it will, however, make life easier for the most distracted users.

Moreover, Android 13 just recently received a set of new apps and features to make our lives easier. We thus note the arrival of a Google Keep widget, the possibility of zooming to 300% in Chrome for Android, or the integration of the Magic Eraser in Google Photos. This tool, which erases unwanted elements from a photo, such as “photo bombers”, was previously only available on the Pixel 7. Google is now making it available to everyone.

Source : 9 TB 5 Google