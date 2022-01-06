Google, the news at CES 2022: increasingly connected with Android and beyond

Google had plans to physically participate in CES 2022 however, due to the new pandemic wave due to the Omicron variant, like many other companies, it has decided to retire and only hold virtual presentations.

Quick configuration and control of devices, thanks also to the integrated support of Matter on Android, quick locking and unlocking of devices and vehicles, spatial audio, faster file sharing and greater productivity with Windows and Android PCs are among the innovations that will arrive in the over the next few weeks with which Google intends to “solidify” its commitment to make devices more compatible, starting right from the Android ecosystem. CONFIGURATION AND QUICK CONNECTIONS

According to what was stated by Erik Kay, Vice President of Multi-Device Experiences at Google, the average US household had 25 connected devices in 2021, in 2019 there were 11. The desire of most users is to want to carefully choose the devices that best suit their needs, regardless of the brand, and of easily and quickly configure each device without wasting time.

Google wants to make this configuration process easier thanks to the assistance with pairing on multiple devices. The Quick Pair feature already allows you to quickly connect Android smartphones with many Bluetooth accessories. Google is now continuing to work with partners to further extend this functionality to smart home TVs and devices. In the coming weeks, by activating your headphones via Quick Pairing, your Chromebook will also be able to automatically detect and pair them. Furthermore, by purchasing a Chromebook, you can use your Android smartphone to configure it quickly keeping Wi-Fi credentials and passwords.

In the coming months, however, it will be possible to configure your headphones based on the volume of the sound required when watching content on Google TV or on an Android TV-based device. In addition, thanks to the arrival of integrated support for Matter on Android, you can use Quick Pairing to quickly connect your smart home devices to the network, Google Home and other complementary apps.

LOCKING AND UNLOCKING DEVICES

Other news to come concern the locking and unlocking of devices. To date, it is already possible to unlock a Chromebook using your Android smartphone. In the coming months it will be possible to unlock both a Chromebook and an Android-based device via a paired Wear OS smartwatch.

Furthermore, starting from the second half of the year, it will be possible to lock and unlock a BMW car via a Samsung or Pixel smartphone, also keeping it in your pocket. thanks to UWB technology and it will also be possible to share keys securely with friends and family. Google is also working to extend support for digital car keys to more Android phones and vehicles, again in the second half of the year.

ACTIVITIES AND CONTENT SHARING

Google is also focusing its attention on the improved video and audio experiences making a Bluetooth headphone technology that will automatically allow you to move audio to any device you are using for listening.

For example, if a user is wearing headphones to watch a movie on an Android tablet and receives a phone call, the movie will pause and the audio will automatically switch from the headset to the Android smartphone, then return to the movie once the call. It will also be available on supported headphones and earphones in the coming months the spatial audio function which allows you to adapt the sound based on the movements of the head, functions already present in Apple devices. Google is also making it easy to move and manage content on any device with Chromecast support that will be extended and integrated into products from other brands, starting with all Bose smart speakers and soundbars.

In the second half of the year, Google will also add features to the Phone Hub on Chromebooks which will help users to do more tasks on various devices. In particular, you will be able to access your phone’s chat apps directly from your Chromebook, even if your Android smartphone is in another room, without having to reinstall them on the device. To the Phone Hub functionality the roll will also be added so you can easily access the latest videos and photos.

Finally, in the coming months, they will be able to use voice commands remotely also to heat and cool the car, close it, open it and receive information (such as the amount of battery left) on all devices with the integrated assistant. These features will initially be available on Volvo cars.

MORE PRODUCTIVITY WITH PC WINDOWS AND ANDROID