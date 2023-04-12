Google tests fast sending of images in the Messages app

Google is having a difficult time placing RCS messaging at the appropriate level that enables its daily use among users, accustomed to other messaging platforms, which already cover their needs when it comes to being in contact with family members. , friends and acquaintances.

Initiatives such as its collaboration with Vodafone signed more than a month ago to promote the use of RCS messaging on Pixel phones are of no use if users are ultimately going to follow the platforms they know.



More possibilities for RCS messages

To make things easier, especially in parts of the world where mobile internet speeds aren’t high or users can’t get enough mobile data, Google is starting to test a feature in Messages that makes it possible to quickly send photos to cost of losing quality.

At the moment there are few users who are finding this new option for sending photos, since its deployment is not massive, which suggests that it is a test function, which Google has not yet done. official mention.

Faster but less quality

The idea, as we say, is that instead of sending images at high resolution, which takes time to load and upload to the cloud, the resolution of the images is reduced to allow them to be sent more quickly, ideal where for those images that you want to spread quickly without the level of quality being so important.

In this way, this option could become another attraction so that users can trust RCS messages as their form of communication, taking into account that Google has been working to try to place Messages, for now, one of the the few applications with support for RCS messages for Android (in iOS there is not even an option to use them) have a similar level of performance to that of other messaging platforms.

It will be a matter of Google working more to promote RCS messages, taking as many measures as necessary so that RCS messages really become an alternative to MMS and SMS, which it intends to replace.

Via: 9to5Google