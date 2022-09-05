Google tests alternative payment methods in the Play Store

- Advertisement -

is testing systems in its app store. The program is detailed in a supporting document which establishes that it will start in the countries of the European Economic Area, in addition to Australia, India, Indonesia and Japan.

Google’s program is the answer to the growing pressure on app store operators to offer more and better options to third party platforms and developers. You already know how the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple is, and Google is no stranger to it because judicial or legislative decisions will affect everyone.

- Advertisement -

There are pending lawsuits in the United States, in South Korea and also in Europe. The EU Digital Markets Law goes further than any other and seeks to limit the control of Big Tech. The idea of ​​all of them is the same: prevent Google (Apple, Facebook…) from prioritizing its own goods and services over those of others. the competition.

Alternative payment in the Play Store

Google test, announced March 2022 when Spotify’s Android app offered its own payment system alongside Google’s, it will allow third-party developers the opportunity to offer users the ability to use payment systems other than the search giant’s own.

The trial covers digital content and services, such as in-app purchases and subscriptions. Web-based payments as an alternative payment method in a web view embedded within your app is also possible under this pilot. Alternative payment systems must comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard and developers must provide all the support and customer service required by the chosen system. The payment systems used must also provide a process to dispute unauthorized transactions.

- Advertisement -

Google will still charge a percentage of four percent of transactions made with alternative payment systems, justifying it as follows: “The Google Play service fee has never been simply a payment processing fee. It reflects the value provided by Android and Play and supports our continued investments in Android and Google Play, enabling the user and developer features people count on.”.

It should be mentioned that the games have not been included in the test program. The reasons have not been argued, although we assume that they will be included at the end. Google hasn’t said how long the pilot will take, but its FAQ suggests it will be a phased effort that will expand to add games and possibly other types of content in the future.

Google tries to change before regulators or court decisions force it. Apple will have to do the same (as much as it insists on keeping things as they are) in a bet towards more open app stores.