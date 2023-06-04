Google Tensor G3: see the leaked details about the Pixel 8 line chip

- Advertisement -

Some details have been leaked regarding the platform Tensor G3which should be equipped with the Google Pixel 8. In this way, the details revealed show a chip that will be composed of a structure different from that seen in previous generations, in addition to better graphics performance and other innovations. To begin with, the chip in the company’s next line of cell phones must have a composition that totals nine cores. In this sense, it will have four cores Cortex-A510four others Cortex-A715 and a “big” core Cortex-X3. In addition, the component should arrive with more updated colors, as the Tensor G2 was launched with two generations past compared to rivals.

As for the graphics, the platform will have as a novelty the implementation of the Mali-G715, which among its main features has support for Ray Tracing. Likewise, the Pixel 8 should be the first smartphone to come with AV1 encoding support for videos. One of the main focuses of the Pixel 8 will undoubtedly be operations using artificial intelligence. In this way, the leaks mention that the new chip will have a TPU codenamed "Rio" operating at a frequency of 1.1 GHz, which, even without details about it, should generate a considerable upgrade.




