Google Task will receive a major improvement to facilitate the management of lists and tasks

tries to finally put Google Task in the place it deserves to have. The company has announced that Google Task will be, in the near future, the centralized place to manage and track and tasks, regardless of where they were created.

To do this, it will bring a simplification process to its task management solutions by migrating both the Google Assistant and Calendar Reminders to Google Tasks, which users will always have at hand through some of the Google Workspace applications such as Gmail. , Calendar and Chat.



In addition, the lists and tasks will always travel with the users themselves as they are synchronized between devices, because whether a mobile phone or a computer with Internet is used, users will always be able to access their lists and tasks from anywhere.

Google Task begins to have the importance it deserves

It is incomprehensible how a company like Google has taken so long to solve the fragmentation of solutions for managing lists and tasks, although it does not completely solve the problem, keeping Keep on the sidelines for now, and still lacking basic functions that the management of lists and tasks, being still a very basic product, so this change will have to be the starting signal for it to evolve and better compete with solutions such as Microsoft To Do.

According to Google, users will be able to use Gmail’s “Add to Tasks” button so that important action items don’t get lost in the inbox. You can also create tasks directly from Google Chat (this service is also very basic at the moment), for any idea to become a task to be done, and you can even create tasks from Google Calendar by choosing the best time to carry it out .

And if that wasn’t enough, in front of a smart phone or screen, users will be able to create their tasks through voice commands with the Google Assistant

Regarding the arrival of the changes, Google points out that:

In the coming months, when you use Assistant or Calendar to create or view reminders, you’ll see a notification on your phone or computer asking you to be one of the first to try the new Tasks experience. Just open the notification to move your reminders to Google Tasks so you can manage all your to-dos in one place

It just sounds like your arrival can be produced to help with everything you need when it comes to organizing Christmas parties and gifts.

Whether or not it happens, Google will offer a new update with the changes before the arrival of the new Google Task experience.

