google target of antitrust and eu courts, even from korea

It could go down in history as the heaviest penalty ever imposed by a European competition authority, the one that the EU Court has confirmed almost in full to in the past few hours. The amount is slightly lower than the 4.34 billion euros previously established by the Commission, but the cut decided by the European Court, the penultimate level of judgment at EU level, is almost lost in the new total from 4.125 billion.

The rebate was granted, it reads, for “take better account of the gravity and duration of the infringement”, but the infringement underlying the mega sanction does not change one iota. The story dates back to 2018, when the major European authorities had decided to examine and then punish the practice according to which Google required the producers of smartphones, tablets and derivatives to pre-install the apps of its ecosystem and to favor the search engine made in Mountain View, a practice judged contrary to competition and free choice.

NOW THE EU COURT OF JUSTICE REMAINS

Google did not even think for a moment to appeal, and in one passage it even brought up Apple in a sort of “Why only us and not them too?”. In essence, however, in Mountain View they supported the opposite message, namely that of a company which has always done its utmost to support, to fuel competition. Other than hindering it, is the thesis supported to exhaustion but which so far has not breached the judicial bodies, up to the small “caress” on today’s fine that does not change the substance of what has so far been contested to Google.

The appeal brought by Google – reads the document of the Court – is essentially rejected, which limits itself to annul the decision only in the part in which it finds that the aforementioned agreements for the distribution of turnover by portfolio would constitute, in themselves, a abuse. Taking into account the specific circumstances of the case, the Court also finds it appropriate, in application of its jurisdiction extended to the merits, to determine the amount of the fine imposed on Google as EUR 4.125 billion.

Now it will be necessary to understand if, despite the various failures of the judicial bodies, Google will still want to appeal to the European Court of Justice, the last remaining level of judgment. To colleagues of theverge.com a Mountain View spokesperson said: “We are disappointed for the fact that the Court did not completely overturn the decision. Android has created more choice for everyone, no less, and supports thousands of successful companies in Europe and around the world. “

4 BILLION? CRUMBS IN RESPECT OF THE REQUESTS IN ARRIVAL

The 4 billion requested by Europe could seem crumbs next to the figures for damages that will be advanced, according to Reuters, before the British and Dutch . Lawyers hired by some publishers in the coming weeks are expected to advance requests for 25 billion euros as a refreshment for portals, websites and traditional information channels that host AdSense banners or advertisements conveyed by Google. The outlines of the story are still to be clarified, but a spokesperson has already expressed all the disappointment: “This cause it is speculative and opportunistic. When we are notified we will fight it with all our strength “.

There battle over the ads is not new for Mountain View. Last year the European Commission formally put it under investigation to ascertain a possible violation of the rules to protect competition “by promoting its online advertising technology services“.

GRANE ALSO IN SOUTH

The “fire” that hits Google does not only come from Europe. According to what Nikkei Asia reports, both Google and Metathe parent company of Facebook, Instagram and company, received fines of tens of millions of dollars from South Korea for violating some privacy laws. Specifically, Google was notified of a $ 50 million fine, Meta for just over $ 20 million motivated by the lack of clarity of the two online giants regarding the use of data and the failure to request the consent necessary for the collection and the analysis of the same to offer targeted advertising labeled.

We do not agree – said a spokesperson for Google – with the conclusions of the PIPC (the Korean Personal Information Protection Commission, ed) and we will carefully analyze the reasons for the choice once they are notified to us. We have always shown our commitment to continuously offer new tools that give users control and transparency, while providing the most useful products possible. We remain committed to the PIPC to protect the privacy of South Korean users.