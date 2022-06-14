Google Talk goodbye: eliminating it forever took five years

The Mountain View House Services Cemetery features another historical exponent: namely Google Talk that starts towards the definitive exit from the scene. The epilogue is certainly not unexpected, indeed it is surprising that Google felt the need to repeat it given that the process to reach the final end of the support has been underway for years.

STOP FROM 16 JUNE (ALSO VIA THIRD PARTY APP)

It should be remembered that Google Talk was launched in 2005 as a messaging service for Gmail users, it subsequently expanded to include the official smartphone apps, but in 2013 Google officially launched the transition path to Hangouts, however giving the ability to continue using Talk. In the following years it was possible to access Talk through third-party apps, but Google then considered it appropriate to cut ties with the past also considering that the improvements introduced with Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat made it less and less justified to use the old Talk. It comes at the end to the present day with the message in the official Talk support forum which reads:

Google Talk is being retired. Support for third-party apps, including Pidgin and Gajim, will end on June 16, 2022, as announced in 2017.

Yes just like this: more than 5 years have passed from the announcement of the stop to support for Google Talk also through third-party apps (March 2017) to the actual end of support. It is appreciable that Google has given all this time to users of the service, it is different if this broad term is the result of a simple “oversight” by Google which forgot to conclude a process that began years ago. Google does not always shine for consistency and efficiency in the management of its products and services, and it also happens that communications with users are not always very clear. In any case, except for surprises, anyone who tries to access Google Talk from June 16th will get an error message.

The alternative recommended by the Mountain View house is Google Chat:

To continue chatting with your contacts, we recommend using Google Chat. The improved Chat Spaces feature makes it easier for you to plan together with other users, share content, collaborate on files and assign tasks.You have the same effective phishing protection measures we have implemented in Gmail and accessibility features, such as support for screen readers.