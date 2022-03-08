Google takes off Chrome on Mac one day after the celebration of the Apple event

Just one day before Apple’s long-awaited spring event, Google arrives, bragging about the achievements made in Chrome in the last year so that it now becomes faster than Safari on Macs under the Apple Silicon M1 chip, in addition to also doing reference to the speed improvements achieved on Android, and in general, on the main platforms on which it is present.

They point out that they have not neglected speed while also working on functionality and security since Chrome first saw the light of day in 2008. As a fairly veteran web browser, the efforts made over the last year have led to an improvement of speed that is being reflected in the most recent version of the application, version M99.



Regarding Apple:

We’re pleased to announce that in M99, Chrome on Mac achieved the highest score to date of any browser, 300, in Apple’s Speedometer Browser Responsiveness Benchmark.

Could it be some provocation?

To get here they talk about the activation of ThinLTO optimization technology to achieve 7% faster speed than current versions of Safari, together with recent graphic optimizations, achieving graphics performance up to 15% higher than the Safari one.

Google also mentions the V8 Sparkplug compiler and built-in short calls as two of the components that have also helped improve Chrome’s speed, describing that:

The V8 JavaScript engine uses short built-in calls to optimize the placement of generated code within device memory. This technique increases performance by avoiding indirect jumps when calling functions and makes a substantial difference on Apple M1-based Macs.

So they conclude that:

Overall, since Chrome launched on M1-based Macs in late 2020, Chrome is now 43% faster than it was just 17 months ago!

As we say, this announcement comes a day before the expected Apple event tomorrow, where surely the company with the bitten apple will also have its share of comparisons with numbers and more numbers, also showing superiority in some areas.

Regarding Android, they indicate that the page load is now 15% lower, also adding to the reduction in startup time by 13% with freeze-dried tabs during the past year.

They also indicate that:

Lastly, we were able to improve speed and memory usage by using isolated slices, which improved startup time by preloading most of the browser process code in a background thread.

All details (more technical) are included in the official announcement.