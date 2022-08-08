HomeTech NewsGoogle sues Sonos for alleged patent infringement

Google sues Sonos for alleged patent infringement

google and Sonos continue their particular battle, and this time it is Google who files two lawsuits indicating that there is an infringement of several of its patents in the smart speaker and voice control sector.

On previous occasions the lawsuit was reversed, Sonos sued Google, and Sonos won, so Google had to remove features from some of its products (it removed the ability to adjust the volume of multiple speakers at the same time).

There are now seven patents infringed, one on keyword detection and wireless charging, and another on how a group of speakers in sync with each other respond to a voice command.

José Castañeda, a spokesman for Google, says they want to defend their technology and prevent Sonos from continuing to infringe their patents, and even more so when it was Sonos who started an “aggressive and misleading” campaign against Google products.

The point is that now the ball is in the United States District Court, but Google also intends to file the lawsuits in the US International Trade Commission in the coming days, so that Sonos products cannot be imported into USA.

In 2020 Sonos said that Google stole its speaker technology, and with that theft Google Home was created, then Google sued Sonos, then Sonos sued Google again… all for the US International Trade Commission to say Sonos he was right. Now Google wants to continue seeking justice.

