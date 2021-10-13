Google sues Epic Games for breach of Fortnite’s contract with the Play Store

Although after the court ruling and repercussions on Epic Games’ lawsuit against Apple, this media and judicial fight seemed to finally come to an end, now it’s Google that has started its own lawsuit against Fortnite, claiming on this occasion a breach of his contract with the Play Store.

And is that Epic Games also sued Google last year, accusing the technology giant of anti-competitive behavior on its same game. While the first lawsuit focused on dismantling Apple’s noted monopoly of the latter’s App Store at the center of its case against the iPhone maker, it presented Google’s most covert tactics to try to prevent Fortnite from leaving the Play. Store. That allegedly included bribing Samsung not to have Fortnite on the Galaxy Store and contemplating acquiring Epic Games. That, of course, never happened, and Google eventually kicked Fortnite out of its Play Store for using a third-party payment system.

Unfortunately for Google, the simple fact that removing access to the Fortnite app from the Play Store does not remove the app from devices of users who had already downloaded it, with the only nuance of limiting the subsequent updates to this moment. However, this still implied that people who downloaded Fortnite from the Play Store could still use a version of the game with a direct external payment system for Epic Games.

In fact, as detailed in the new Google lawsuit, it is precisely this detail that, they allege, constituted a breach of contract, since claims Epic Games ‘unfairly enriched’ at their expense, avoiding the payment of this income tax of 30% that he contractually owed.

Thus, the legal debate will probably revolve around the obligation of Epic Games to pay, or not, that tax after having its application expelled from the Google Play Store.