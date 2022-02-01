Google Store no longer has mobile phones for sale in Spain, removes the Pixel 4a without launching a new model

The Pixel 4a released in September 2020 was the latest mobile that google store brought us to Spain. Since then we have been seeing how Google has been launching new models such as the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a and Pixel 6 in different markets, skipping our territory with the excuse of a shortage of chips.

Now 16 months after its launch, we see how the Pixel 4a has been withdrawn from salewhich also means that Google Store has stopped selling mobile phones in Spainleaving the mobile phone section empty.

Google Store stops selling mobile phones in Spain

Now if we enter the Google Store and go to the section Pixel we will discover that they only have the Pixel Buds A headphones and a few accessories for sale. The Pixel 4a no longer exists in the store and in the covers and protection section we see that the cover is out of stock, so it will surely disappear in the next few hours.

Google has withdrawn the Pixel 4a from sale worldwide, but in Spain, together with Italy, they are one of the few countries that can no longer buy a Google mobile from its official store. Although I didn’t have It already makes a lot of sense to sell a mobile with more than a year at 389 euros.

Currently Google Store only sell from Pixel 5a in the United States and Japan, and the Pixel 6 Y Pixel 6Pro in Germany, Australia, Canada, the United States, France, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom and Taiwan.

Is the Pixel 6a coming soon?

A few months ago Google reported that the Pixel 6 would arrive in Spain at some point in 2022, but as of today we have not had any more news. It is hoped that the Pixel 6a will arrive in Spain in May, perhaps together with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We hope that Google will not take long to put its new Pixels on sale in Spain. Whoever wants to buy a Pixel 6 in Spain right now, the best option is through Fnac.com. The French version of this store chain ships to Spain.

