Google stops selling its Glass Enterprise Edition smart glasses

Google announced bad news for some companies. The American giant will immediately stop selling its augmented reality glasses, the Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2.

While Google Glass hasn’t been available for sale to consumers since 2015, Google has so far focused on how smart glasses can be useful to businesses. Google had then transformed the AR product into a solution for companies and industrial customers.intended to allow workers to stay connected while keeping their hands free.

The glasses, renamed Google Glass Enterprise Edition, have so far gone through 2 generations, the latest being released in 2019, and powered by the Snapdragon XR1 platform. Qualcomm had since launched the Snapdragon XR2 for the Meta Quest Pro, but had also unveiled its first chip specially created for connected glasses, the Snapdragon AR2.

Google stops selling smart glasses

After 4 years in the market, Google has finally announced that Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is officially withdrawn from sale. These had been marketed at 999 dollarsand had revolutionized the daily life of many companies.

For current Glass Enterprise Edition customers, Google will continue to support the headset until September 15, 2023, although the company said ” that no software updates from Google are planned “. The term “support” means rather than customers will be able to receive replacement devices under existing programs to date. Google also warns that “ The app may stop working any time after September 15, 2023 “.

For now, it’s hard to say if the Glasses still have a future. Currently, the google.com/glass site has a message saying ” thank you for over a decade of innovation and partnership and announcing the termination of the application. It is likely that Google is about to unveil a whole new generation even better glasses, but it is also possible that the company will stop selling this type of product for good.

However, it is difficult to imagine Google abandoning this category of devices, since we have seen many manufacturers arrive on this market in recent months. Google could therefore take advantage of its lead to establish itself as the leader in this field.