Google stops manufacturing and selling one of its most iconic devices, which ones are left?

In 2017 smart speakers with virtual assistants were beginning to emerge, with a Google Home model that pointed out ways for its sound quality, design and utility, as a source of information and entertainment at home thanks to some fun voice commands that in those first moments seemed almost magical to us.

The problem with that model is that it was too expensive, or at least, it was not within the price range that a user was willing to drop for a gadget with these characteristics. But all that changed in October, when Google put the Mini version on sale and then yes, we begin to see one in all things. It didn’t matter if it was from a friend, a family member or a co-worker, everyone had one of these smart speakers on hand.

Goodbye to one of the biggest hits

The fact is that in the last hours the alarms have gone off when verifying that these models are no longer in stock in the official Mountain View store and the few that remain are discounted with outrageous discounts. Furthermore, in those territories where this stock has been exhausted, we can read the message “It is no longer available”, which sounds like a death sentence for an entire generation.

It’s time to say goodbye to the Google Home Mini. Unsplash

Remember that the Google Home Mini was succeeded (not replaced) by a second-generation model, already known as the Nest Home Mini, with better hardware, a little bigger and thought to sound much better: better bass and speakers, a third far-field microphone, ultrasonic detection and LED lights on top to animate all the phrases of the assistant when you decide to answer what we ask you.

If there is no breaking news, that vitaminized model of the Google Home will remain in the Google catalog for all those who do not want to continue adding devices to their smart facilities inside the home and who, if things do not change too much, will be the last vestige of a range that, as we have already mentioned, served to democratize the use of these virtual assistants without spending too much money. Of course, let’s hope that this elimination from the Google catalog does not also mean a cut in its benefits and a complete lack of updates that, although almost all occur within the Google Home app, well they could affect the functionality of our small speakers.

