Google, steps forward to replace cookies: new privacy settings on Chrome

By Abraham
Google continues quickly in the tests on the suite Privacy Sandbox, called to the arduous task of replacing tracking cookies and guaranteeing greater privacy for users. On the channels Canary and Chrome Dev a new one makes its debut APIs and several new settings are available, visible as soon as the browser app is opened on Android devices.

In fact, a screen appears immediately in which Google briefly illustrates the new privacy settings and the functioning of the API Topics, in development for over a year through which the browser uses artificial intelligence to create a series of categories based on the most recent browsing history. The topic profile created in this way is used to filter advertisements.

There are three new features within the privacy settings that recall the Topics API function:

  • ads suggested by the site: by activating or deactivating the toggle, users can decide if they want to allow advertising services to receive information on the sampling of topics (ergo: to access the API). It is also possible to select individual sites to block access to the API.
  • ad topics: it concerns the management of the topics that the Topics API receives from the sites visited by the user. Users also have the option to define some specific topics that you don’t want the API to analyze, so as not to provide them to advertising services.
  • ad measurement: allows users to define whether the API can report other diagnostic data to both advertising services and websites.

