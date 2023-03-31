Google starts public tests with artificial intelligence capable of generating texts in Gmail and Docs

Google began releasing this Thursday (30) public tests with its new artificial intelligence tool able to write texts automatically in Gmail and Docs. The trial phase is only available to select users in the United States, but is expected to be expanded to more regions soon. Users selected for AI testing include personal, educational, and corporate Workspace accounts. The purpose of the technology is to improve people’s productivity with features for generating and reviewing texts in Gmail and Docs, but the smart functions should reach other applications in the suite, such as Sheets.

In Gmail, you can use generative artificial intelligence to create drafts of different types of messages that you want to send to a contact — such as invitations to events, complaints about a product or service, and more. There are functions that allow you to structure the text according to your needs, such as rewriting it in formal language, expanding on a subject, summarizing the text, organizing the content into topics or creating a draft from scratch. In addition, there is an option "I'm feeling lucky" — a classic phrase inherited from the search engine — that adds unique styles to the text, such as emojis, making it less formal.

Google Docs has also started testing the new features, and its smart functions include being able to rewrite text to correct spelling mistakes, add cohesion, create drafts, and more. There will be a button with the option “Help me write” that will allow you to enter a variety of commands, for example: Help me write a text about the importance of market competition. The feature integrated into Docs will have options to “Generate another text” and “Refine” a response provided by the machine until the user is satisfied with the result, similar to ChatGPT — one of the technologies in the industry that grew significantly in 2023, inspiring development from rivals like Google Bard.

- Advertisement - Users will be able to rate responses and provide feedback to Google, allowing artificial intelligence to become more useful to Workspace users. Over the coming months, the features will be available to more people.

