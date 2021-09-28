Google Stadia will allow the use of smartphones as a gamepad on Smart TVs

Since its first launch, Google Stadia has always been promoted along with its own controllers to be able to make use of its game catalog on some of the platforms such as Smart TVs. However, Google is currently rolling out a new feature that will allow Stadia players linked to a television use your Android phone or iPhone as a virtual gamepad, and even use third-party controllers via Bluetooth or USB.

While the company has long been emphasizing the flexibility of where you can play from, it has never before shown any alternative options to enjoy that freedom.

So, with this new update the only requirement that we will need to meet to expand our possible controllers will be have a smart TV with Android TV, Google TV or a Chromecast Ultra, requirements that we should already be meeting if we were using the virtual console itself. Although it is true that in most cases we will have to add these controllers or enable the touch gamepad of our smartphone via the Stadia mobile app.

However, it should be noted that although quite useful, this addition has a small drawback, since the fact of having to use our phone as an intermediary will surely add a bit of latency versus using official Stadia controllers.

Even so, without a doubt it is a quite significant change, since although the service continues to offer its game catalog and its own controllers separately, we will no longer have to depend on them to play, and can now use the official controls of other consoles, our pro gamepads, and even choose to save a little money and use our phone directly.