Google Stadia improves its image quality and confirms that it is not in danger

- Advertisement -

During the last few months there have been constant reports of doubts in to keep its gaming service on the new Stadia. The major has always been denied, but an important step was not taken to certify that the bet stood firm. Well, today an update has been released that that the Mountain View company has no intention of neglecting this project as has happened with the PixelBook. This has to do with the quality of the that is used, where there is an option that was previously used automatically in certain conditions and that, now, can be used through the Google Stadia configuration menus. Of course, to achieve this, at least for the moment, you must have a Pro subscription, since it is the only one that offers the possibility that we are talking about and that is one of the most important updates that the service has received in recent months. (beyond offering new games available). A new resolution to choose from in Google Stadia The option that comes again is to be able to choose the 1440p resolution. This, to date, was activated when the 4K resolution was selected and the monitor or television used was not the same, but was located above 1080p. Therefore, by default, users are allowed to make the indicated choice without having to wait for an automatic adjustment. Not that it’s vital, but it shows that the work on Stadia is keeping up. And how much data consumption is made when using the new resolution? Well important, everything must be said. We are talking about 14.4GB in an hour of play, so this is something to keep in mind if you want to set the new 1440p instead of Full HD (which is the lightest option in this section, since it stays at about 12 ,6GB). Obviously, in either case, the ideal is to use the gaming platform with WiFi or if you have a rate with infinite data. Does the platform have a future? Well, everything indicates that it is. Although it is not making much noise, this service is one of the best that exists when it comes to offering games that run in the cloud, so it is not foreseeable that Google will want to lose everything they have advanced. In addition, expansions such as being able to use the service on Samsung televisions or other platforms will undoubtedly increase the market share that is expected to grow exponentially in these developments in the next five years. >