Google Stadia has a new option for you to try its games for free

Google Stadia wants to attract new users to the platform, so it is implementing a new method for them to try the without going through the box.

A new dynamic that encourages users to go through the platform to try a title of their interest until they achieve an important achievement within the game.

So you can try Stadia games for free

Google offers different s for users to test the functions of the platform without having to pay anything. They can opt for a one-month trial of Stadia Pro and get access to their entire game library, or skip registration and play a game for free for a limited time.

The time will depend on the game. For example, in Roguebook the maximum time is 90 minutes, but in Outbreak: Shades of Horror it is 60 minutes, while in Phoenix Point it is 120 minutes.

And now a new option is added, as mentioned in Game Developer. The new dynamic proposes to try a game until the user unlocks certain achievements. A new system that is being tested, for example, with Sniper Elite 4, which asks the user to play until the first mission is completed.

However, users also have a time limit even when they select this Stadia trial method. In the case of Sniper Elite 4, the maximum time of the test is 90 minutes, but in general, it stays at 60 minutes.

And as with the game tests we know so far, the user will not need to create a Stadia account to take advantage of the free game minutes. So users who are curious about certain titles will be able to see what the game is about and test its dynamics for at least an hour, and then decide if it is worth opting for a Stadia subscription.

At the moment, this dynamic is one of the many tests that Stadia carries out to arouse the interest of users.