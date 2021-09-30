Google Stadia already has voice chat on Android after two years of waiting

Google Stadia continues to advance at its own pace. One of the most anticipated novelties since the launch of the Android app was voice chat, a function that was included within the TV and PC app, but that we could not enjoy from our mobile phone.

The app is already starting to update with the option to create voice rooms, so we can get together with a few friends and talk while we play our favorite proposals on Google Stadia. We are going to tell you how this option works.

Voice chat comes to the Android app

The Google Stadia app for Android is starting to be updated with an important novelty: voice chat. This was available on the rest of the platforms but, being a Google app, it was greatly missed that it was included within the Android app itself.

With the new Stadia update we can join chat rooms where we can activate the microphones and talk with other users

The long-awaited function has finally been included in the new version of this app. Now, in the friends section, we can create chat rooms. Once we create it, we can invite several friends and, if they activate the microphone, we can talk to each other. At any time you can turn off the mike, if you don’t want to be heard.

In this very room we can chat with our friends in addition to talking with them, and we can also share these rooms through a link for our contacts to join. Basically, the performance that was asked of it.

Finally, note that we can even continue in this group chat while we are out of the app (using another app with Stadia in the background). We will be shown a notification that we are inside the chat room, being able to click to rejoin.