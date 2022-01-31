Search here...
Tech News

Google solves the problem of Android Auto to receive messages

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

There are many users who use the Android Auto application on a daily basis to reach their destination, whether it is going to work like every day or any other destination. It is of course a great application, but not perfect. What’s more, many drivers have been reporting to Google a bug in the app, and that is that the messages were not displayed on the screen of the car, through Android Central. It is true that to drive it is not essential to receive notifications, but being able to see a message while waiting for a traffic light is a value to take into account, so it is a rather annoying problem for many. You can now receive messages on Android Auto Not long after these complaints, Google has announced that it has already fixed this problem. To receive this fix, users will need to update the Android Auto app and Messages to the latest versions. Of course, the company of the great G has not mentioned the cause of this problem that is so annoying for many. The problem in the Android Auto application began, as reported by several users through the app’s support page, when they updated their smartphone to Android 12. Once this was done, the messages stopped appearing on the screen of their cars. One user’s post reported the following: “For three weeks now, Android Auto has stopped displaying new text or other messages. If the music is playing and a new message arrives, the music is turned down briefly as to allow the new message notification to play, but there is no sound and no message arrives on the car screen, even though new messages have arrived on the phone.” Although messages are not of great importance when driving, since the important thing is to avoid distractions, this has not been the only problem reported by Android Auto users. Another problem they encountered after the update was that Google Maps stopped appearing on the car’s screen when the phone was connected to the vehicle. Google has also been warned about this other problem, but for now, we have to wait for them to announce a new update to fix it. Regarding the failure of notifications in Android Auto, the update is being carried out in stages, so it will be resolved in the next few days. >

Previous article3 benefits of the RAE and Microsoft alliance for the translation industry
Next articleHow to create a QR code from your mobile so that they connect to your WiFi without typing the password
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

How to create a QR code from your mobile so that they connect to your WiFi without typing the password

Surely at some point you have experienced that common situation of having to tell the password...
Tech News

Google solves the problem of Android Auto to receive messages

There are many users who use the Android Auto application on a daily basis to reach their...
Innovación

3 benefits of the RAE and Microsoft alliance for the translation industry

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

This robotic tweezer is so delicate that it can’t break an egg yolk

Every day the world of robotics seeks to advance much more to help people in delicate tasks. ...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.