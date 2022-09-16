Google shuts down half of projects in development and may lay off Area 120 employees

Known for being the incubator of ’s , Area 120 is the research and division of the company responsible for putting into practice the most daring projects of big tech. Although it has contributed a lot in recent years, the R&D sector has recently suffered a cut applied by the company in the number of surveys. According to information from the TechCrunch portal, Google halved the number of ongoing projects in Area 120, which with the change now has only 7 ideas being studied. This cut proposed by the company also affects the sector’s , who will have to readjust in other spaces until 2023 or they will be fired.

Although it took some people by surprise, this announcement is not entirely new to Google employees, as Google CEO Sundar Pichai said last week that the US giant needs to become "20% more efficient". , suggesting the possibility of cuts in some areas of the company. In a public statement on the matter, a Google spokesperson noted, "We recently shared that Area 120 will shift its focus to projects that build on Google's deep investment in AI with the potential to solve important user problems. Area 120 is closing several projects to make room for new works'.

The executive’s speech suggests that Area 120 will continue to act as an important and fundamental research and development arm of the company, but with a focus on AI rather than other projects. In the future, it is possible that Google will resume canceled projects if there is feasibility, however, in the short term this seems unlikely.

