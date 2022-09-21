Google shows the Pixel 7 Pro to some fans in a video

- Advertisement -

will officially introduce the 7 and video-after-prototype-was-mistakenly-revealed/">Pixel 7 Pro next month, although the company already showed it off a few months ago at I/O.

Google just posted a video on YouTube in which the new Google Pixel 7 Pro to fans of the brand to know their reaction.

It’s a short 45-second video, and doesn’t really reveal anything about the phone. In fact, the phone is pixelated which is strange since google already posted pictures of the phone.

At the end of the video, a woman says Wait, is there a clock? Well yes, there is. Google announced the Pixel Watch at Google I/O in May, saying it would be out this fall. It is most likely to be presented at this October event, since even the prices in Europe have been leaked.

Google is also expected to announce some new Nest products. That includes a new Nest WiFi Pro 6E Wi-Fi system, as well as a new doorbell. You could also announce other Nest products at the event.