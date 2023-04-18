Google shares tumble after rumors Samsung will use Bing on Galaxy phones

Update (4/17/2023) – 10pm

After rumors that Bing could become the default search engine on Samsung devices in place of Google, shares in Alphabet Inc. fell 4% on Monday. Rumor has it that the search engine could be deprecated since last year. The move would mean greater support for companies that are at the forefront of the AI ​​race and, worse, could lead to a loss of $3 billion of its $162 billion annual revenueaccording to internal company reports.





As Google tries to enter the race, Microsoft has embraced OpenAI and started to implement features of ChatGPT and Dall-E, the image generator, in its search engine integrated into the Edge browser. - Advertisement - While Google has struggled to make headway in the AI ​​race, it has encountered several setbacks, including a $100 billion loss in early February when its chatbot, Bard, collected inaccurate information in its promotional video. Google is reportedly working to create a new AI-powered search engine. A Google spokesperson told The New York Times that it is always improving its search engine to entice users to return to the platform, but clarified that Android phone makers can shift to other technologies that can positively impact the user experience. client. Google too risks losing another $20 billion if Apple decides not to renew its contract in this year.

Original text (4/17/2023)

Samsung may ditch Google to use Bing on Galaxy phones, says rumor

Samsung may ditch Google and start using Bing as the default search engine on your Galaxy line smartphones. According to information obtained by the New York Times, internal documents show that negotiations are advanced between the Korean company and Microsoft. - Advertisement - If everything is confirmed, Google could lose an annual revenue of approximately US$ 3 billion, since Samsung pays to have Google as a default search engine on all its smartphones. Sources who have access to Samsung’s plans say that the arrival of Bing Chat based on ChatGPT is what really weighed on the Korean company’s decision.