Google seeks to support projects related to “advanced applications” on the web

The evolution of the web over the years has allowed it to bring advanced capabilities that can be used through any modern web browser, and that a time before were only exclusive to native applications.

In this way, users who wish to do so will be able to save installations on their local computers for advanced functions such as the use of office automation tools, photo editing, video creation, among other possibilities that at first seemed unimaginable.



And it is that it has been possible to generate enough parity between native applications and web applications and services, although for some cases the use of native applications is still more convenient.

To further promote the web as a place for advanced applications

With these advances, Google, a firm defender of the web as a platform for “advanced applications”, is on the lookout for related projects that have been developed by third parties with the aim of recognizing and financially promoting the continuation of work in this regard.

And it is that under the vision of Google, the company is only a small part of the great community of developers that has managed to reach this level of use of applications on the web.

Web application developers depend on many other members of the community who have built a strong ecosystem of APIs, tools, demo applications, and other materials.

For this they have created the so-called Advanced Web Applications Backgroundwhere although they do not have a clear and explicit definition of “advanced applications”, they do offer examples of some types of projects:

– New capabilities (for example, a replacement for WebSQL using WebAssembly).

– Libraries and tools that make it easy to build advanced web applications, such as enhancements to Bubblewrap and WebUSB-compatible drivers.

– Demo applications and tutorials that demonstrate unique or powerful use cases for advanced web applications.

Interested parties may submit their applications, as long as they have an Open Collective account, being able to point to their own projects or nominating projects of others that they believe may deserve support, although at this point they must ensure that those behind these projects are willing to “accept the code changes for which you are seeking funding, as a prerequisite for sponsorship approval.”

More information: Google