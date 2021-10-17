Google security alerts have increased by 33% in 2021 and here we tell you why

Google’s security warnings are a super important element to keep our accounts out of risk. It is always clearer that the dangers of the Internet are real and that it is necessary to maintain the best security practices. A sample of this is brought by Google itself with a report that indicates that its security alerts have increased by 33% compared to 2020.

That we receive these alerts is excellent, but what is really curious is what is behind it. In other words, what is the reason for the increase in alerts for malware and pishing that Google indicates?

Google has sent more than 50,000 security alerts in 2021

It is well known that attacks on the internet by hackers never stop, they even tend to evolve. However, the fact that Google will detect a sharp increase in its security alerts is a factor that deserves attention because it is not a fortuitous event or a magic increase. According to an engineer from the Google Threat Analysis Group, the reason for this 33% more alerts is found in the Russian hacker group APT28.

The interesting thing about this statement is that Microsoft stated a little over a week ago that 58% of computer attacks on government networks came from Russia. In this sense, it is clear that the peak is due to a continuous attack that these groups are carrying out. Even for the month of July the NSA spoke about the deployment of a campaign to capture passwords in institutions in the United States and Europe.

The idea of ​​sending alerts to users who are at risk is that they stay prepared, changing passwords and securing their accounts. While, on the other hand, the attackers cannot have clues about the defense strategies they propose. Facebook’s Threat Analysis Group says they have managed to trace more than 270 attacks by Russian hackers operating in around 50 countries.

So, right now, a silent battle is taking place to counter hackers allegedly supported by the Kremlin, to attack US government organizations.