Google search receives changes in search filters for web, Android and iOS versions

Google is bringing changes to its search engine that promises to help users get more accurate results in their searches. The website 9to5Google noticed that the desktop version now displays suggested filters that allow you to perform more detailed searches or discover new information about a specific topic.

Filters are identified by a plus sign (+) preceding the suggested term. You can find them in a carousel that also includes the classic Google search categories, such as “Images”, “News”, “Videos” and “Maps”. There is a new “All Filters” menu that will list all recommendations in one place. Check out: