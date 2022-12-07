Google search could be replaced by artificial intelligence chatbot, says Gmail creator

For over 20 years, Google Search has been present in the lives of billions of people. For many, the search engine is the initial stage of browsing the web, but this title of popularity can be taken over by a new artificial intelligence tool created by an American company — and who says that is the creator of Gmail himself. Paul Buchheit, developer of one of the most popular email services in the world, highlighted a new artificial intelligence tool capable of performing web searches with better understanding and display results more clearly. This is ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI — the company that is also behind the Dall-E tool.

ChatGPT bears this name due to its interface that resembles a chatbot — that is, a robot that “talks” to the user through text. According to OpenAI, the tool already has more than 1 million users following its launch last week. - Advertisement - “Google may be just a year or two away from its breakup,” Buchheit said in a tweet. “Artificial intelligence will eliminate the search engine results page, where they generate the most revenue,” he continued, suggesting that the search giant could lose its title of most popular to a rival AI tool.

Even though [o Google] advance his artificial intelligence, he will not be able to fully implement it without destroying the most valuable part of his business. Paul Buchheit Software engineer

ChatGPT uses Human Feedback Reinforcement Learning (RLHF) technology, an algorithm that relies on human responses to be trained. For this, OpenAI uses the intuitive chat interface that improves the interaction between man and machine, and consequently, improves search results.

Big Powers, Big Risks

OpenAI’s tool has much more understanding of what the user wants to find on the internet. In a user test, as reported by The London Timesyou can compare the performance of ChatGPT with Google Search. - Advertisement - By entering “What is the maximum daily dosage of vitamin D?” in Google’s search field, the mechanism only provided links to sites that answered this question. In the “chat” with ChatGTP, the artificial intelligence answered the question with an explanatory text.

Far beyond its ability to index data and information, artificial intelligence is capable of generating scenarios based on contexts. Travis Katz, CEO of General Motors subsidiary Brightdrop, asked ChatGPT to write a rap song about electric cars styled by rapper Ice Cube. The result was impressive.

I asked ChatGBT’s AI to write a rap about the superiority of EVs in the style of Ice Cube. What do you think? #ChatGPT #ArtificialIntelligence #ElectricVehicles pic.twitter.com/Pm5KP0actB — Travis Katz (@traviskatz) December 2, 2022