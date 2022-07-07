HomeMobileAndroidGoogle revises the interface of Photos: many more options in the library

Google revises the interface of Photos: many more options in the library

Google Photos walks towards one overhaul of the interface user capable of making more immediate the operations that take place most frequently. Up to now, in fact, by touching for a long time on an image or on a video, the possible actions have been shown in the upper part of the screen, where, especially with products with larger screens, one arrives with the fingertip in an unnatural way.

In the revised interface, the upper part remains free, while the buttons have been moved to a pop-up window which can be expanded by dragging it upwards and which also includes some more options than in the past. In the first instance there are the shortcuts to share, add to album, delete, sort prints, move to archive, delete from device, change location and move content to locked folder.

A little further down the shortcuts to send files to recent contacts or groups, plus album previews and location information. In short, there are roughly the options that are usually displayed with an upward swipe after opening a photo and that instead are now shown with one less step, that is long-tapping the preview within the library.

The question availability, as is often the case when Google is involved, it is a yellow medium. Colleagues have noticed the news on the 5.96 version of the app, but it seems that not many people have them. We have checked on two smartphones without success, one even with Google Photos in release 5.97.

It is very likely at this point that the rollout happen via server, so defining times is currently impossible. Previously, Google had also given Android users the ability to delete content directly from albums.

