Google reveals the secrets of Pixel 6 portraits: this is how you get perfect bokeh

The great efforts made over the years by Google in improvement of photographic skills of the Pixels have been sublimated on the most recent top of the range, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Our first contact with the latter left us some question marks, but the inconsistent quality of the photos seemed to us to depend on a still immature firmware , also given the design commitment of Google which for the Pixel 6 has even developed a chip itself – the Tensor – so as to bring out the best in every area.

Pending the final verdicts on the latest Pixels, Google through its blog on artificial intelligence has detailed the optimization work done on portrait mode for selfies. Getting excellent results would have been easy with a large sensor, but on smartphones, spaces are tight, especially those available to the front camera. So it was necessary to intervene on the software, which for Google is equivalent to a wedding invitation.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TRAINING

To integrate the know-how accumulated over the years and give an edge to Pixel 6 selfies, the designers had to train more complex and therefore effective artificial intelligence algorithms, strengthened by the propensity of the Tensor chip to work with this kind of workload. "To train" is the correct term: the results depend on the goodness of the training, in real life as in that of the algorithms.

Big G has amassed a dense series of images of subjects shot by different perspectives, thanks to the particular “set” you see above (also used during the development of Pixel 5) consisting of lights, high resolution cameras and depth sensors. The set of shots made it possible to have a booklet of reference photographs on what the exact perimeter of the subject was, and starting from these we proceeded to train the software.

The work, explains Google, served to prepare the algorithm for a large number of backgrounds, environments and lighting conditions, to “prepare it”, in fact, for every circumstance that comes from the eye of the camera. The exercises in the studio were accompanied by those in the field, in common living conditions, for which a high-precision model similar to that of a “laboratory” was used to obtain reference models. In the end the results of both works were cross-referenced to allocate the best possible training to artificial intelligence for a variety of scenarios, poses and types of subjects.

HOW PIXELS WORK 6

At the end of the training, Google has optimized everything to save time and resources. Thus the software processing of the “raw” shot of the Pixel 6 starts with the creation of one rough mapping of the subject in the foreground: in essence, we proceed in the same way as the competitors. Except that for the Pixels it is only the first stepthe phase alpha (nb. in the images below Google gives a different meaning to alpha).

“Approximate” in the Google home is not enough, so the original shot and the mask pass through artificial intelligence defines the contours: the mask is now in beta. The final processing is achieved only after the step that follows quadruple the resolution.

So the Pixel 6 know precisely where the subject ends and where the background begins, in order to apply the bokeh effect of portraits while also preserving the strands of hair. The variety of trainings proposed to artificial intelligence and the time spent training it are the elements that probably allowed Google to arrive at Real Tone, therefore to obtain constant results regardless of the skin tones and backgrounds that come from time to time. subjected to the cameras of the Pixel 6.