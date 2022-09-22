Google reveals app changes and will migrate reminders from Calendar to Tasks

seeks to make its applications more and more convenient so that users can be productive. In this sense, the company announced last Tuesday (20) that it will make task management simpler by centralize all user created reminders in Google Tasks app. Big tech has not yet confirmed the date when this new function will take effect, but all user reminders will be d to Tasks “in the coming months”, according to the post on its official blog. Additionally, a new feature is in development to make your ecosystem more integrated when scheduling reminders. Understand next.

One of the key pieces of Google's task management function is the Assistant — which in addition to controlling smart home devices and doing web searches, also schedules reminders. Starting with the update, reminders can be easily viewed, organized, and adjusted in Google Tasks. On Android, there will be a pop-up message alerting you about the change when scheduling a new reminder via Google Assistant. In case you haven't moved your tasks to the app, the operating system will do this process automatically. Reminders scheduled via smart speakers will also be moved into the app.

After performing the initial setup of Google Tasks, you will be able to schedule reminders on any platform — Android, iOS or the web — in different apps. For example, when you receive an email in your Gmail account, the shortcut titled “Add Task” allows you to quickly record a reminder from your inbox.

Other apps that will have Google Tasks integration are Drive and Chat. The cloud storage system integrates with the company's document, spreadsheet and slideshow editors, so scheduling reminders will be critical for those with professional or institutional accounts. According to Google, more information will be shared ahead of the launch of the new feature on a Workspace Updates blog. What did you think of the news? Will they be useful to you? Comment!

