Google requires Samsung to release a foldable smartphone every year

Samsung is the company that has made the strongest commitment to folding smartphones, and has followed in its footsteps by launching Android 12L, a version of its operating system specially designed for folding smartphones. Samsung Vice President Yoojin Hong has now spoken about the talks he had with Google to create a suitable operating system for its first device. Hong remembers how the first conversations were filled with excitement: time we have a new form factor, we have to work with Google. At first, the exchanges are mostly about enthusiasm. I remember when we had our first conversation with the product team at Google and the Samsung product team, managers, software developers, etc., everyone around the table started talking about this project with great enthusiasm. And as a developer, it was a very nice feeling, I was full of passion, full of “wow this is awesome”. It was exciting, because we felt like we were working on a real innovation at the time.” Later, Hong explains what Google demanded from Samsung in exchange for working on a foldable-focused operating system. According to Hong, Google saw the work on Android 12L as a big commitment on their part. In return, Google wanted Samsung to show a similar level of commitment before starting work on the interface.

This commitment would come in the form of an agreement by Samsung. If Google developed Android 12L, Samsung would have to produce a new foldable every year. Are we going to keep producing this phone every year? It was his question. Obviously it was very difficult to answer them, we are talking about technology. We didn’t know what was going to happen the year we shipped the device, something crazy could happen, anything was possible. But we are totally committed, we have decided to say that we are going to move forward and overcome these difficulties. So we said we were going to do it. We made a commitment at this meeting. It was a nice feeling, you know, to say, ‘yeah, we’ll do it.’ Samsung has lived up to its end of the bargain by releasing not just one, but two foldable a year. Now they need to become popular among users since, for the moment, they are still a type of device with a limited scope.