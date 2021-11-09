Google reports that the Pixel 3 and 3 XL will receive one last update in early 2022

With the entry this November, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have run out of guaranteed updates. Until the Pixel 5a, Google only commits to have their devices updated during the first three years of its launch. With the Pixel 6 it continues to offer three years of Android updates, but extends security updates to five years.

With the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Outside of that support window, we’ve already seen how this November security update won’t hit these devices, but unsurprisingly, Google has saved one last update that will arrive in a few months that would already end the life cycle of the third generation of Pixels.

The last update of the Pixel 3 in 2022

With the news of end of support for Google Pixel 3, 9to5Google contacted Google to know if, as it happened with the first generation of Pixels and Pixel 2, if for the Pixel 3 there was also going to be a extra upgrade. And so it will be.

Google has confirmed that will release one last update to Pixel 3 and 3 XL in Q1 2022. With the Pixel 1 and Pixel 2, when they stopped receiving more updates around the same time, Google released its latest update in December, On the Pixel 3, Google is going to take more time to release this latest update.

In this latest update for the Pixel 3 it is expected that it only contains bug fixes, to solve those problems that have arisen after updating to Android 12, a version released a couple of weeks ago on these devices. Unknown it will also come with security patches.

As we see, Google does not want to end the life cycle of the Pixel 3 with a newly released version That could give some users minor problems, so now you will have a period of a few months to fix the most important errors of Android 12 before releasing the latest update during the next quarter of 2022. What Google has confirmed is that neither The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a will officially receive Android 12L. To do this, it would be necessary to change the ROM.

