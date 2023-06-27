google renews the android logo and writing

- Advertisement -

Google update the logo of Android also giving a refresh to the written that accompanies it. Now the head of the green robot is shown in three-dimensional version while the operating system name changes font and “promotes” the initial letter “a” from lowercase to capital. These are small changes that obviously have no impact on users and the user experience, but which are important for the company and its positioning on the market.

The image shown above proposed to us by 9to5Google shows the path followed by the Mountain View company in choosing the brand: from the green robot shown in its entirety, four years ago it moved to a sort of “simplification” by eliminating the body and keeping the head. The writing has undergone several changes, from the futuristic font of 2008 up to the more sober one of 2019, adopted by Google to date. Now it comes with a capital A and more rounded letters, primarily the “n” and the “r”.

The logo and writing were seen for the first time at CES in Las Vegas, and the event at the beginning of the year was the occasion for some initial tests by Google which used the android adapting it to the context. An example above all was the head – tire during a session dedicated to Android Auto. The same then happened at I/O 2023 during which the logo was customized ad hoc according to the function described or the theme addressed.

Meanwhile, Google is making an appointment for the next few months, announcing news. Let’s assume that the official debut of the logo on smartphones could take place with the release of Android 14. If the timing is the same as last year’s, expect some surprises soon.