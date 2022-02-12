MobileAndroidTech News

Google renews Chrome widgets on Android and adds the dinosaur game

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Google renews the widgets of Chrome on Android. The change is integrated as part of several novelties for two of its most successful products, the search engine that finds everything and the browser that crosses everything, both for Android and for PC, but since only one of them is already reaching users from all over the world, we focus our attention there, which is also more entertaining and we are on Saturday.

They tell on the Google blog, or rather they invite, to ‘chromify your android screen‘… What? Following in the footsteps of other of the most popular applications of the Internet giant that have already received their refresh, with the new widgets of Chrome that are being released, and that in fact were announced and seen for months.

But finally all Android users can enjoy these widgets of Chrome, which updates the classics towards a more modern and attractive style, as well as being functional. It is also a change that the system had been lacking, and that is that the widgets of current Chrome go back a long way in time, hardly accompanying the aesthetic tweaks that Android has received.

New Chrome widgets on Android

This is what the new Chrome widgets look like on Android

As you can see in the image, the new widgets Chrome on Android they retain the square aspect, but rounding their edges and adding buttons with which to extend their functionality. They are somewhat reminiscent of the revamp that Apple gave in iOS 14, and that can also be found in the new recent versions of the main alternatives to the default Android interface, see Samsung’s One Ui or Xiaomi’s MIUI.

As you can also see in the picture, the widget The traditional one arrives this time along with a new one with quick actions, and another completely unexpected one: nothing less than the Chrome dinosaur game, the one that appears when you run out of Internet connection and the page does not load (it is in « vivaldi://dino”, but is famous for the other). Well, the game graduates and gains its own shortcut.

All these changes will arrive as part of Chrome 98, whose update is already rolling out throughout the world, both for PC and Android, so if you haven’t received it yet, check to see if it’s waiting for you, though It shouldn’t take much longer to show up.

Previous articleIn the battle between artificial intelligence and humans, we are losing. At least in the Gran Turismo
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

