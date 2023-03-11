Google removes suspicious software cleaning tool from Chrome

the version 111 from the browser Google chrome for Windows, which began shipping this week, removed a suspicious software cleaning tool or unwanted. The company claimed that the feature is no longer needed in the application. According to Google, the incidence of unwanted and suspicious software has dropped dramatically on users’ machines. Therefore, this resource worked as a mini antivirus within the browser, it is no longer useful for most.





The cleaning tool prevents modifying browser settings and accessing unauthorized information and was introduced in Chrome in 2015. No warning will be issued and users should just stop encountering it. - Advertisement - Also according to the developers, the user will no longer be able to request a “Security Check” or use the “Reset and Clean” in the browser’s “Settings” menu. There were more than 80 million removals made in the eight years of existence of this option.

As there are other mechanisms to block known dangerous software, such as Safe Browsing and current antiviruses, only 0.06% of the Chrome Cleanup Tool’s scans performed detected a problem. LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker Recensione: kolossal di mattoncini Users who feel insecure should activate the “Enhanced Protection” option in the Safe Browsing menu, where it is also possible to check all the protection measures to raise the level of security and browse with more peace of mind. Combating cookie theft and other malware should also be reinforced by Chrome with authentication workflows, in addition to efforts to block phishing emails, social engineering actions, and malicious landing pages.