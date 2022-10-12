Google reminds Apple who innovates first

- Advertisement -

It is not strange that functionalities launched by a phone manufacturer later reach devices of other brands or even other operating systems.

Apparently, Google thinks that the only ones copied are them and, at Thursday’s Pixel 7 launch event, it subtly caught the attention of the Cupertino tech giant. Google didn’t explicitly mention Apple’s name, but it was pretty obvious who the comments were directed at.

Both Google executives and the vice president of product management, Brian Rakowski, They came out on stage to throw hints at Apple.

“We take it as a compliment when others in the industry follow our lead,” Rakowski said.

He then listed various Pixel features now found on the iPhone, such as always-on screen, lock screen widgets and astrophotography (actually, the latter hasn’t made it to iOS)

Google also gave as an example that the Pixel already offered car accident detection before Apple recently included it with iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Ultra / Series 8.

There’s also Pixel Night Sight, which was available before Apple added Night mode to the iPhone.

Of course, could not miss Google’s message to Apple to include RCS support with the Messages app. Rakowski said that “RCS is the modern messaging industry standard. And has already been adopted by most of it of the sector”.

Of course, Google also copied some features from Apple, like the 3D face unlock that debuted with the Pixel 4. And the new Cinematic Blur of the Pixel 7, which shifts focus from one subject to another while blurring everything else, is no doubt inspired by Apple’s Cinema Mode.

For consumers, this is good news, since the best features of each manufacturer end up reaching the rest.



