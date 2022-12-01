Google releases doodle in honor of Gerald Lawson, inventor of the video game cartridge

Google launched this Thursday, 1st, a new doodle (visit) in homage to Gerald “Jerry” Lawson, figure who led the development team that developed the first home video game system with interchangeable game cartridges, a device that was the forerunner of today’s high-end consoles.
Lawson began his career as a programmer in Palo Alto, California, joining Fairchild Semiconductor as a consulting engineer and, after a few months, being promoted to the role of Director of Engineering and Marketing for the video game division working at Fairchild Channel F, first console with replaceable cartridges.
Despite the success in Fairchild, Lawson decided to found his own company in 1980 and was responsible for creating the software that powers the Atari 2600. The company was closed in 1985, but the engineer’s legacy endured and in 2011 he was recognized by international game developmentopers as an industry pioneer for his contributions to gaming.
According to big tech, the new doodle released for users features games designed by artists and designerss: Davionne Gooden🇧🇷 Lauren Brown and Momo Pixel🇧🇷 In a video released by Google (in English) it is possible to check the functioning of the mini-games and more details about the life of Gerald Anderson Lawson
Watch the video:
