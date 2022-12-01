Google releases doodle in honor of Gerald Lawson, inventor of the video game cartridge

Google launched this Thursday, 1st, a new doodle (visit) in homage to Gerald “Jerry” Lawson, figure who led the development team that developed the first home video game system with interchangeable game cartridges, a device that was the forerunner of today’s high-end consoles.

Lawson began his career as a programmer in Palo Alto, California, joining Fairchild Semiconductor as a consulting engineer and, after a few months, being promoted to the role of Director of Engineering and Marketing for the video game division working at Fairchild Channel F, first console with replaceable cartridges.