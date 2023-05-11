Google releases Android 14 Beta 2 with several design improvements, new animations and more

Google released the second beta version of Android 14 on Wednesday (10), bringing several fixes and improvements for developers who are experiencing the next version of the operating system in advance.

Android 14 Beta 2 includes visual enhancements to the platform and minor improvements to ensure smoother navigation. Additionally, fixes have been made to address bugs reported by testers in the previous beta. Check below the main changes of the new preview version of the operating system.

design changes

During I/O 2023, Google announced that it is working on customizing the Android lock screen, allowing you to switch between different styles of clocks and shortcuts in the lower corners. Although these changes are not yet present in Beta 2 of Android 14, big tech has made small adjustments to the At a Glance widget. - Advertisement - Date and weather information is now laid out on a single line, even when there are no new notifications on the dashboard. The widget reverts to its traditional two-line layout when there is more information that needs to be displayed. Check out the new look:

The widget retains its classic two-line look on the home screen, but the dashboard is getting a new animation for popup displayed on press and hold the background or icon of an application. The menu is getting a new unified layout that shows all contextual options in a single bubble. See below:

Another small change to the home screen is the carousel indicator, which will now use dots instead of a horizontal line to indicate which home screen page the user is on. - Advertisement -

monochrome theme

As promised by Google, Beta 2 adds a new monochrome theme that bypasses the dynamic color palette based on Material You. This means that application icons, menus and system widgets will only have black, white and gray in their palette, giving a more sober look to the user interface.

This feature was previously discovered by some members of Google’s beta software program, but it can finally be tested by all developers with Beta 2.

More explanatory power saving mode

When using the battery saver quick settings for the first time, users may encounter a message that offers two modes: Standard or Extreme. - Advertisement - The popup will explain what each of the economy profiles changes in the operating system. Standard Mode limits visual effects and background activity, and switches to dark theme if not enabled. Extreme Mode performs all the changes of Standard Mode but “pauses” all non-essential apps and their notifications.

When activating one of the energy saving modes, it is possible to observe that the battery icon in the top bar becomes yellow – replacing the red frame that indicated the use of the resource.

Denser share menu

As we reported last month, Google is making its system share menu much more complete with Android 14. App developers can access its API and add custom actions. Chrome, for example, is already capable of producing and sharing screenshots in its beta version.