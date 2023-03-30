Google releases Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 for Pixel line phones with several fixes and improvements

Update (03/29/2023) – EB

Google continues to develop improvements in Android 13 and, after releasing the QPR3 Beta 1 version, we now finally have access to Beta 2. The update is focused on solving bugs found in Beta 1 and is now available for the following phones: pixel 4a – download OTA image

download OTA image Pixel 4a 5G – download OTA image

download OTA image Pixel 5 – download OTA image

download OTA image Pixel 5a – download OTA image

download OTA image Pixel 6 – download OTA image

download OTA image Pixel 6 Pro – download OTA image

download OTA image pixel 6a – download OTA image

download OTA image pixel 7 – download OTA image

download OTA image Pixel 7 Pro – download OTA image

The update is automatically downloaded for the models listed above if you already have a previous build installed and are enrolled in the Android Beta Program. Otherwise, you need to download the OTA image file and install the update manually via the links above.

Fix for blinking volume indicator when adjusting sound using physical buttons

Fix for the bug that made the interface blurry when unlocking the cell phone or ending a call;

Fix for Always On Display Mode that could remain active even after unlocking the phone;

Solution for the bug that unexpectedly closed the notification panel;

Fixed an issue that prevented copying data and apps from another phone during initial setup.

Finally, it is also interesting to say that the system security package has been raised to March 2023.

Original article (03/16/2023) Google releases Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 for eligible Pixel phones; see the news

Last Wednesday (16), Google started to release the first beta version of Android 13 QPR3, the next update of the operating system that should bring a new batch of features before the launch of Android 14 which, in turn, is already in development phase and available in developer preview. Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 can only be installed by users of eligible Google phones including the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, but the update should be available for devices of all brands in a stable version in the month of June, according to the schedule.

Google has not yet provided the release notes for the software, so it is up to the developers to reveal what new features will arrive with Android 13 QPR3. Mishaal Rahman, famous expert on the subject, and the website 9to5Google have already discovered the first changes of the new version of the operating system. - Advertisement - In the spotlight, the company seems to be making changes to the color profiles of the dark mode, which seems to adopt much darker elements than in the previous version in different areas of the system. Furthermore, users can now preview wallpapers in full screen before setting them. See the screenshots below:

Another important change is in a new setting for the behavior of notifications. Users can choose to view only new notifications on lock screen. Whenever the device is locked, the existing notifications become “old” and are not shown without the device being unlocked.

One of the main novelties discovered is the presence of the wallpaper generator with emojis. Promised for Android 14, the feature appears to be in the testing phase with users of the QPR3 Beta version of Android 13, although it is not fully functional, according to the developers. Teamgroup Announces Its First Intel Alder Lake-S Compatible DDR5 RAM



Check out other changes discovered: Remaining battery power percentage indicator returns at the top of the status bar;

Return of the “temporary” taskbar on foldable phones and tablets;

Improvements to smartwatch unlocking;

New quick setting to change font size;

New shortcuts for the lock screen: silent mode, notes and camera;

Dozens of bug fixes. The update arrives automatically for everyone running a beta version of Android on a Pixel, but it is also possible to perform manual installations through the operating system images made available on the Google developer platform. Android Developers — access

