Google releases an update to fix the problems of the Pixel 6 fingerprint reader

Google has launched a Pixel 6 update that supposedly improves fingerprint scanner performance.

Details of the update appear on Google’s support page, which vaguely states that it includes “Minor bug fixes and some fingerprint sensor performance improvements for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.”

Google responded a few weeks ago to criticism of the fingerprint reader’s slowness saying that the “Improved security algorithms” can lead to slow or unreliable performance.

Google never indicated whether the scanner’s performance had anything to do with device software or hardware issues, and his initial response implied that the scanner had to be slow for its security features to work properly.

Now that Google has released an update, the problem could be software related after all.

User reactions on Reddit offer varied results; while some say the update has fixed the slowness issue, others say there is some improvement, but a small one.

It should be noted that although the update only takes 14.56 MB, Google says it takes between 25 and 30 minutes to download and install, depending on the number of applications you have.