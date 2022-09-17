Google reduces the funds allocated to Area 120, as well as the number of projects developed in this division

Some years ago took the initiative to create a program called Area 120in which employees could have the opportunity to spend time on development of your personal projects in order to materialize them and make them part of the products offered by the company to its users.

However, despite the fact that any employee at Google can have the opportunity to work on their own project, it must first be presented and meet a series of requirements.

If chosen, the creator of the project together with his team will have a maximum period of two years to bring it to life and make it work.

Since its creation, Area 120 has been an ideal platform to promote a wide variety of projects proposed by Google employees and thus exploit its potential.

However, it seems that this division is going through some difficulties in financial terms after the news broke that Google has decided cancel many of the projects that had been launched, all due to cuts in the allocation of for this division.

This means that, of 14 projects that had been approved for development, this number has been reduced to 7.

One of the canceled projects, called Qaya, contemplated the idea of ​​giving users the opportunity to create storefronts to sell goods and services.

Added to this, the members in charge of the canceled projects will not only have to deal with this unpleasant news, but also with the pressure of find new features within from Google before January 2023 or they will be fired by the company if they do not achieve this goal.

The reason for this is that in July this year Google interrupted its hiring processes as a consequence of the global economic crisis, and also as a measure for the possible recession that is on the way. Regarding the cancellation of projects in Area 120, a Google spokesperson expressed the following:

“Area 120 is an internal incubator for experimental new products. The group regularly starts and stops projects in order to seek out the most promising opportunities […] We recently shared that Area 120 will shift its focus to projects that build on Google’s deep investment in AI and have the potential to solve important user problems.”

And although this does not indicate the end of Area 120 for the moment, it is likely that Google will continue to make radical decisions regarding this division later if there are no improvements in the global economic outlook.