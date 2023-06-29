Google redirects its gaze: from AR glasses to augmented reality software

- Advertisement -

Googlethe tech giant, has decided to deviate from its augmented reality hardware project to focus its efforts on developing AR Softwarein a movement that marks an important strategic turn for the company.

Changes in Google and the end of Iris glasses

The development of Iris augmented reality glasses has experienced a halt following a series of unfortunate events at Google. Layoffs, restructuring and the departure of Clay Bavor, who was the leader of the augmented and virtual reality division, have led the company to reconsider its strategy.

- Advertisement -

The Iris glasses, which were expected to be similar to normal glasses, faced significant obstacles in their development. One of the most relevant problems was the constant fluctuation in project strategies, which generated frustration among team members.

The New Direction: Augmented Reality Software

Although Google has decided to stop making its own augmented reality hardware, its commitment to augmented reality (AR) remains solid. The company now plans to focus on developing software for augmented reality, an approach similar to the one it has followed with its Android mobile platform, which it licenses to various device makers.

Google has already started working on a number of interesting projects. One of them is the development of Android XR for Samsung’s “extended reality” wearables. Another exciting effort is the creation of a new platform known as “micro XR» for glasses.

This shift in focus could be a smart move on Google’s part as it strives to be the leader in the growing field of augmented reality. Their choice to focus on software rather than hardware could open up a whole new range of possibilities for the company, allowing it to work collaboratively with a variety of hardware vendors and possibly driving adoption and innovation in this space.

- Advertisement -

Learn more at Business Insider.